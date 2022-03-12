Legacy Bridge LLC Invests $33,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

