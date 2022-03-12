Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases New Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $72.44. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

