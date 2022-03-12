Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 100 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Workday by 10,667.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Workday by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after acquiring an additional 468,199 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Workday by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,467,000 after acquiring an additional 429,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $224.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,249.10 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. raised Workday to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.83.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,467 shares of company stock worth $110,241,637 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

