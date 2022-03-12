Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LEVI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,469. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

