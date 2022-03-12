LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT Lowered to $96.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LGIH. StockNews.com raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

LGI Homes stock opened at $118.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. LGI Homes has a one year low of $110.83 and a one year high of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.60.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LGI Homes by 53.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in LGI Homes by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in LGI Homes by 51.5% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in LGI Homes by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

