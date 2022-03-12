Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken Sells 61,938 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Liberty Global stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.
Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
