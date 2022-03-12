Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken Sells 61,938 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liberty Global stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Liberty Global by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

