Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.89.

Life Time Group stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.65. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.37.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

