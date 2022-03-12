Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

