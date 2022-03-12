LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$39.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$38.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Get LifeWorks alerts:

Shares of MSIXF opened at $20.48 on Friday. LifeWorks has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.