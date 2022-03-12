Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $136.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,476 shares of company stock worth $4,348,930. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

