Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 1,744 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 3,559.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

NYSE:FND opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

