Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $168,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 240.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $213.18 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.80 and a 200-day moving average of $241.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.36.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

