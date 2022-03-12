Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 452.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in FMC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in FMC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,993,000 after acquiring an additional 57,142 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,605,000 after acquiring an additional 738,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $123.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average of $104.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $126.13.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,915 shares of company stock worth $1,037,280. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

