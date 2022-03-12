Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 1,025 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Yum China by 515,050.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 10.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

