Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 2,744.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

Shares of JD stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.