Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 339.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $225.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.86. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 23,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,752 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LCTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.