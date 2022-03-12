LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:LIQT opened at $5.93 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $10.55.
About LiqTech International (Get Rating)
