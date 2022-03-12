Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Littelfuse by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $239.57 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24.
Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.
Littelfuse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.