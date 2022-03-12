Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Littelfuse by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $239.57 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Littelfuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.