Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Cut to GBX 58 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LYG. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.38.
Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.