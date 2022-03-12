Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Cut to GBX 58 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LYG. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $11,947,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498,653 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $10,178,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,846,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,830 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

