Loblaw Companies Limited (L) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on April 1st

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Shares of Loblaw Companies stock traded down C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$114.75. 819,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,093. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.27 billion and a PE ratio of 21.06. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$65.32 and a 1 year high of C$116.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$100.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37.
In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total value of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total transaction of C$655,905.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,448.47. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,960 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,967.
Loblaw Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
