Loblaw Companies Limited (L) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on April 1st

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock traded down C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$114.75. 819,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,093. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.27 billion and a PE ratio of 21.06. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$65.32 and a 1 year high of C$116.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$100.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total value of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total transaction of C$655,905.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,448.47. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,960 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,967.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.30.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

