Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) shares rose 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 1,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 68,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
LOCL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54.
About Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)
Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.
