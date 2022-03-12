Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) shares rose 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 1,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 68,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

LOCL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCL. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.