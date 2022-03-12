London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a £103 ($134.96) price objective on the stock.

LSEG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($112.68) to GBX 9,300 ($121.86) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($131.03) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($98.27) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.48) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,130 ($119.63).

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 7,440 ($97.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,230 ($81.63) and a one year high of GBX 8,298 ($108.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £41.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,060.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,258.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

In other news, insider Tsega Gebreyes bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($92.85) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($111,415.09). Also, insider Kathleen DeRose bought 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($90.83) per share, for a total transaction of £15,250.40 ($19,982.18).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

