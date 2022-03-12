Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.88. Scientific Games Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan acquired 6,500 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.03 per share, with a total value of $377,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SGMS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.64.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

