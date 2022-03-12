Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWO opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

