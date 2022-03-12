Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $36,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE GLW opened at $36.44 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 87.10%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.