Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 16.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 77,195 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 36.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 385,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 23,644 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,221 over the last three months. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.