Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 30,275 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 9,315.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,275 shares during the period. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF makes up 0.7% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $44.83 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91.

