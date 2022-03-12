Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 540 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 279.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $196.73 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

