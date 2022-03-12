Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,911,000 after purchasing an additional 298,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $222.21 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.23 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.83. The company has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

