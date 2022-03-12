LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,039 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,961,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 174.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 4.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Murphy USA by 46.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after buying an additional 35,335 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $175.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.56 and a twelve month high of $202.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.22 and its 200 day moving average is $177.41.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.73%.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

