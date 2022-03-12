Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Announces — Dividend of $0.32

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Lufax stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. 28,326,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,336,783. Lufax has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

LU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,500,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $15,481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 179,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lufax by 1,592.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 568,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.