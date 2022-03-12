Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Up 11.1% After Dividend Announcement

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.23. 149,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,018,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Several research firms have commented on LU. Macquarie downgraded shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Lufax by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Lufax by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913,603 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Lufax by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,173,000 after buying an additional 6,812,317 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Lufax by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,487,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,140,000 after buying an additional 6,554,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lufax by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,211,000 after buying an additional 3,032,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

