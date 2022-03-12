Maiden (MHLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.
Shares of MHLD opened at $2.24 on Friday. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $193.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHLD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Maiden (Get Rating)
Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.
