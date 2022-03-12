Maiden (MHLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of MHLD opened at $2.24 on Friday. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $193.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHLD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Maiden by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 61,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Maiden by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Maiden by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 52,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Maiden by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maiden during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 26.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

