Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of MHLD opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $193.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Maiden has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Maiden by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

