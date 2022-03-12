Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of MHLD opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $193.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Maiden has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $4.00.
Maiden Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.
