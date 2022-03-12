Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.95.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 38.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $82,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur L. Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 1,270.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

