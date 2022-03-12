Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 691,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 8,706,900 shares.The stock last traded at $21.83 and had previously closed at $21.89.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNDT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40.
In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDT. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter valued at about $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT)
Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.
