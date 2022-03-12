Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.53 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) will report sales of $76.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.60 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $9.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 736.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $622.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.20 million to $671.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 24.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of MARA opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 4.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 3.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

