Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 536.5% from the February 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MRTMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 16,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,646. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Maritime Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
About Maritime Resources (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maritime Resources (MRTMF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.