Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 536.5% from the February 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRTMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 16,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,646. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Maritime Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

