MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has $6.00 target price on the newsletter publisher’s stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketWise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.69.

MKTW stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 10,938 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

