Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $149.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $116.48 and a 1-year high of $175.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

