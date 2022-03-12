Masari (MSR) Market Capitalization Reaches $312,496.69

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a total market cap of $312,496.69 and approximately $254.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Masari has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,950.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.06 or 0.06608577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.37 or 0.00270512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.53 or 0.00745891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00068018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.83 or 0.00464248 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.25 or 0.00375491 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

