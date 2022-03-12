Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Update

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 376.9% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MMMW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,895. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

About Mass Megawatts Wind Power

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc is engaged in the development of low-cost, clean energy systems designed to meet the increasing global demand for energy through the use of environmentally-friendly technologies. It offers solar power systems that provide an economical option for commercial and residential users interested in green energy applications.

