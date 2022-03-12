Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$27.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.470 EPS.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.96.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,893,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,061,652. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. Matterport has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $37.60.
In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 69,001 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 733.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 91,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.
About Matterport
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
