Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 1.2% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. 2,415,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,877. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.11.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

