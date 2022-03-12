Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 1.2% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. 2,415,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,877. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.11.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
