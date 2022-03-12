McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Position Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) by 474.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,982 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in McAfee were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 267,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 24,411,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $634,705,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

MCFE opened at $25.99 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

