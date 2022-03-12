McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Cut by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

McDonald’s stock traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,125,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.42 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

