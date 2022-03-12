Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Lessened by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $103.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

