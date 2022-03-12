Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.50

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.50 and last traded at C$16.50, with a volume of 4324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.28.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.29. The firm has a market cap of C$538.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

