Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,451 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Athenex were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Athenex by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Athenex alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.74. Athenex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Athenex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.