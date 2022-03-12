Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) by 117.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at $418,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 10.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 295,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -667.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUNA shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

